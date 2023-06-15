Kade Ruotolo optimistic to return to action ‘next month’

Kade Ruotolo doesn’t plan to slam his foot on the brake pedal following another win on the ONE Championship stage. Instead, he’s ready to rev his engine and go full throttle.

The young phenom took his promotional run to 4-0 at ONE Fight Night 11 last week, outpointing dangerous opponent Tommy Langaker after an exciting 10-minute war inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

A day after the win, Kade and his twin Tye went to sharpen their striking weaponry alongside Superbon and Trainer Gae, preparing themselves for a possible switch to MMA next.

When asked whether they would like to spend more time training alongside the promotion’s superstar striker, Kade cheekily responded that he could do so only if he’s included in the promotion’s next bill, ONE Fight Night 12, which emanates from the mecca of Muay Thai on July 14.

Speaking to South China Morning Post, the three-time ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion said:

“Hopefully, we get on the card next month. Then I can do the same.”

Watch the full interview below:

In the main event, Roman Kryklia defends his light heavyweight kickboxing world title against Francesko Xhaja. Another must-watch battle will see Garry Tonon go toe-to-toe with Shamil Gasanov in a pivotal featherweight MMA bout.

So far, the only submission grappling contest confirmed for the bill is between Tammi Musumeci and Amanda Alequin.

By the looks of it, Kade is ready to go if he gets an early call to return to action. In the meantime, North American fans can relive his epic win at ONE Fight Night 11 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes