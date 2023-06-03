Kade Ruotolo preaches patience on potential move to MMA: “Everyone wants me to focus and do it right”

Kade Ruotolo is itching to make his mixed martial arts debut, but he knows that being patient is the best way to approach such a major transition.

Ruotolo will make his return to the ONE Championship ring on Friday night as he co-main events ONE Fight Night 11 at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 20-year-old BJJ prodigy is set to defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship against 121-win veteran Tommy Langaker.

Before stepping into the ring for his first ONE world title defense of 2023, Kade Ruotolo spoke with the Jiu-Jitsu Times to discuss his inevitable transition to MMA.

“I want to do it tomorrow, but everyone behind me wants me to focus and do it right, so I’m trying to listen,” Ruotolo revealed.

That is sound advice considering the danger that can come from rushing into an MMA bout without the proper training or comfort level. As legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson once said, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

Until the time comes, Kade Ruotolo will continue to establish himself as one of, if not the greatest grappler alive today. With three straight wins under the ONE Championship banner, Ruotolo will face his toughest test yet at ONE Fight Night 11 when he meets a man that has done it all.

Norwegian submission star Tommy Langaker, like his opponent, is undefeated in ONE Championship. He’ll attempt to keep it that way while snatching his first ONE world championship in the process.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

