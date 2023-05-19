Kade Ruotolo prepared to test Tommy Langaker’s magic on the canvas: “He has some great tricks”

There is no way reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is taking his next opponent lightly.

Ruotolo is set to lock horns with dangerous Norwegian grappler, IBJJF European Open champion Tommy Langaker in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo says he acknowledges the legitimate threat Langaker poses to his world title reign.

Ruotolo said:

“I definitely respect his skills as an athlete, you know. And I know he's dangerous. He has some great tricks up his sleeve.”

Langaker has grappled since he was just 11 years of age. He first began learning the art of Japanese jiu-jitsu, which Brazilian jiu-jitsu was later based on. Not long after, his career took off and he began winning competitions.

Eventually, he earned his black belt in 2017, and three years later in 2020, he won the IBJJF European Open. Afterwards, he won tournaments in Paris, Sweden, London, Copenhagen, and Dublin, and earned a reputation as one of the most feared grapplers in the world.

Against Ruotolo, Langaker has a chance to become the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, but it won’t be an easy fight. Ruotolo has proven dominant in the division and will look to retain his gold in any way possible.

