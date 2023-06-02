Kade Ruotolo proud of teammate Osamah Almarwai’s efforts vs. Mikey Musumeci

Despite not walking out of the ‘Mile High City’ with a win, ONE world champion Kade Ruotolo was proud of the performance delivered by teammate Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 last month.

Almarwai squared off with reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci on May 5 as ONE Championship made their long-awaited U.S. debut. The event featured non-stop action from beginning to end with one of the highlights being Musumeci’s impressive victory over the IBJJF world champion.

Almarwai’s teammate, Kade Ruotolo, was in the corner of ‘Osa’ during his ONE world title clash with ‘Dark Rigatoni’ and admitted to being very impressed with his performance despite not getting his hand raised:

“[Osamah] didn’t get the win, but he put on a great performance, and Mikey’s an animal... But I was proud of his performance, and he put in a really solid camp.”

Kade Ruotolo will attempt to score his own successful title defense on June 9. The 20-year-old jiu-jitsu prodigy is scheduled for a clash with wily veteran Tommy Langaker at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The pair will co-main event ONE Fight Night 11 while fans will be treated to a second ONE world title fight in the evening’s headliner.

Reigning two-sport ONE world titleholder Regian ‘The Immortal’ Eersel will put his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship on the line as he welcomes Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov to the promotion.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9. And If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via the streaming service.

Poll : 0 votes