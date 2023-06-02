Kade Ruotolo says confidence is at an all-time high: “I don’t think he’s going to surprise me”

Following his incredible 2022 campaign, Kade Ruotolo is riding an all-time high going into his second title defense.

Last year, Kade established himself as the hottest person in submission grappling by making history as the youngest-ever ADCC winner of all time and becoming the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

For his first contest inside the Circle in 2023, the champion will put his title on the line for the second time when he faces Norway’s Tommy Langaker.

Langaker has had his sights set on Kade for some time.

Traveling the world to take on any contests that presented themselves, the challenger has established himself as the best in Europe.

However, he is now out to prove that he is the best in the lightweight division worldwide.

Boasting an aggressive style that should make for a high-pace match-up for the fans, Kade Ruotolo isn’t too concerned with what his opponent brings to the table though he is aware of the dangers that he presents.

In an interview with the Jiu-Jitsu Times ahead of the contest, Kade spoke about his mindset going into this match-up:

“I’m very confident going in there, and I don’t think he’s going to surprise me with too much.”

In the co-main event of the evening inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Kade Ruotolo will look to keep his place as the top guy in the division in a match-up that is sure to deliver on the hype that has been building for some time.

ONE Fight Night 11 will air live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription.

