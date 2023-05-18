Kade Ruotolo says constant pursuit of perfection helps him and Tye: “We’re always making adjustments”

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, alongside his twin brother Tye Ruotolo, are amongst the hottest properties in the world of submission grappling today.

The 20-year-old phenoms always put on exciting performances and pull off crazy submissions in their matches, and they owe it all to the way they train in the gym.

Speaking in a recent interview with ONE Championship, Kade Ruotolo talked about how he and his brother Tye are always dedicated to improving their skills in every aspect.

He said:

“We're always making adjustments to become better and better each time we step out on those mats.”

Ruotolo will get the chance to showcase his constantly improving grappling game when he steps into the Circle for his next conquest.

Kade Ruotolo is set to defend the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against a man he called out, the dangerous Norwegian grappler, Tommy Langaker.

The two lock horns in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9.

The event is live and free to watch for fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Ruotolo joined ONE Championship in May of 2022, defeating Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in his first submission grappling match in the Circle. He then returned months later to face Uali Kurzhev for the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling gold. The American made his first defense of the belt last December, defeating Matheus Gabriel.

Meanwhile, Langaker has had similar success in ONE Championship. He beat Renato Canuto in his ONE debut in August of 2022, and then returned to also defeat Kurzhev just last February.

Poll : 0 votes