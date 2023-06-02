Kade Ruotolo says developing “man strength” unlocked more moves in his arsenal

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo's growth as a fighter is not yet done as he continues to unravel more techniques to add to his arsenal.

The Atos Jiu-Jitsu standout particularly highlighted the steady development of his “man strength” as helping him expand what he can do on the battlefield.

Kade Ruotolo told the Jiu-Jitsu Times in an interview:

“There are even some things – positions that we maybe would have had to ditch before, or positions that didn’t really work well for us, where we would have had to switch to something else – that are starting to work a bit more because we have more of that man strength.”

Kade Ruotolo joined ONE Championship last year, along with his twin brother Tye, and has had a lot of success so far.

He has won all of his first three fights, punctuated by a title-clinching victory over Russian Uali Kurzhev last October to add his name to ONE’s champions roll.

Kade Ruotolo resumes his campaign on June 9 when he defends the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Challenging him is veteran Tommy Langaker of Norway. It will be his second defense after successfully retaining the title in December.

In Tommy Langaker, the reigning champion is up against an equally on-a-roll opponent, who has become one of the noted faces of submission grappling in ONE Championship in just a short time.

He is coming off an impressive submission victory (heel hook) over Kurzhev back in February, which earned him a nod to compete for the world title.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

