Kade Ruotolo says fans' support motivates Tye and himself to push their limits: "It keeps us going"

Submission grappling has never been considered a spectator sport. In fact, it has long been viewed as a combat sport for absolute purists.

ONE Championship’s addition of submission grappling among its core martial arts disciplines has changed all that.

Today, Brazilian jiu-jitsu stars such as reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci and twin phenoms Kade and Tye Ruotolo have emerged as some of the most exciting ‘fighters’ in the promotion.

Kade Ruotolo, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, says that because fans have gotten behind his performances, he’s constantly inspired to put on a show.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Ruotolo talked about what support from the fans and the community means to him and his brother.

The 20-year-old said:

“Yeah. All the love, not even so much the community, from all over. It's just been felt so, so amazing. And it's been so inspiring, and it keeps us going, you know."

Ruotolo will look to put on another show for the fans and continue inspiring them in his next match.

Kade Ruotolo will put the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title on the line against dangerous Norwegian grappler, IBJJF European Open champion Tommy Langaker in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

