Kade Ruotolo says Regian Eersel looked absolutely chill and mellow before highlight-reel finish

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo runs into a lot of talented fighters backstage at ONE Championship events whenever he competes. His most recent run-in with ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel has left the 20-year-old mesmerized.

Eersel put his ONE lightweight Muay Thai gold on the line against dangerous Russian, Dmitry Menshikov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which took place last Friday, June 9, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘The Immortal’ ended up winning via first-round knockout in just 46 seconds.

According to Ruotolo, Eersel was relaxed and cool backstage, and didn’t look like he was ready to step into the ring to fight. But that all changed when the bell rang.

In a post-fight interview onsite with South China Morning Post, Ruotolo shared what he noticed from Eersel backstage.

The 20-year-old BJJ phenom said:

“Everyone was putting max effort in the warm-up, and he was just keeping it mellow, and then all of a sudden, when he stood out there, it was the complete opposite. Two minutes in, I was like, wait, so it's over?” [7:10 onwards]

Of course, Ruotolo ended up winning his own fight in the co-main event of the evening. He defeated Norwegian former IBJJF European Open champion Tommy Langaker to retain his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title.

After the fight, Ruotolo revealed he was planning to transition to mixed martial arts and that fans should expect his first fight before the end of the year.

