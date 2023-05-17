Kade Ruotolo says his social media has been 'a lot busier' since rise to stardom 

Kade Ruotolo has been much busier on social media since becoming a ONE world champion.

The 20-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu prodigy will be back in action on June 9 as he returns to defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship against Norwegian standout Tommy Langaker in the ONE Fight Night 11 co-main event.

Just a few short weeks away from his second ONE world title defense, Kade Ruotolo sat down with ONE Championship to discuss his incredible 2022 and what remains for 2023. During the conversation, Ruotolo revealed that his social media has effectively blown up since becoming an international submission superstar. While that’s not always a good thing, Ruoloto enjoys the opportunity to communicate with his fans.

“You know, I think from a social media standpoint, things like that, we [have] definitely been a lot busier, you know, which can be difficult at times, but it's also it's amazing to be able to reach out to everyone, to be able to talk to everyone.”

After debuting at ONE 157 last year, Kade Ruotolo has amassed an undefeated record inside the Circle, earning impressive victories over Japanese legend Shinya Aoki, Uali Kurzhev, and most recently, Matheus Gabriel. He’ll attempt to make it four in a row as he squares off with a 121-win veteran.

Tommy Langaker has established himself as one of the premier BJJ practitioners in the sport today. Signing with ONE Championship last year, the Norway native has already earned back-to-back wins, besting Renato Canuto and Uali Kurzhev on his way to a ONE world title opportunity.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

