Kade Ruotolo says Superbon’s ‘amazing’ KO of Tayfun Ozcan has made him a huge fan

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo has been blessed to witnbess top-tier martial arts talent across all disciplines since joining ONE Championship in 2022.

The 20-year-old American BJJ phenom has become a huge fan of Superbon Singha Mawynn, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, and last week, Ruotolo got to watch the Thai superstar in action.

The no.1-ranked kickboxing contender Superbon battled no.5-ranked Tayfun ‘Turbine’ Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, June 10.

Superbon powered through a close first round to knock Ozcan out early in the second via a thunderous high head kick which ended matters instantly. Ruotolo saw the action unfold from the locker rooms, where he was preparing for his own match.

In a post-fight interview with South China Morning Post, Ruotolo gave props to Superbon.

Ruotolo said:

“Congratulations to him. It was amazing to watch and I'm a huge fan.”

After Superbon took care of business against Ozcan, Ruotolo walked out to the ONE Championship ring and scored a unanimous decision victory over Tommy Langaker to retain the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title.

It should be noted that Ruotolo visited Superbon’s gym in Bangkok after the event, and got some rounds in to work on his Muay Thai with the Thai star.

