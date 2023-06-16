Kade Ruotolo shares the MMA gyms he has trained at so far

Kade Ruotolo has been training alongside some heavy hitters in preparation for his highly anticipated mixed martial arts debut.

Rutolo scored another win in the world of submission grappling at ONE Fight Night 11, earning a unanimous decision over 121-win veteran Tommy Langaker. Following the victory, the 20-year-old submission sensation turned his attention toward an inevitable debut in MMA, discussing the gyms he has been working with to prepare for the transition:

“I've been dealing with a lot of training down south with the Engstrom team in Mexico, man. I love those guys, lots of respect. Thank you to all those guys for the training, there are a lot of monsters out of there,” Kade Ruotolo told media members during his ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight press event.

“You know, I'm looking to get back home and start training at the UFC gym as well, Cub Swanson, and those guys back home in Costa Mesa, there's some super sick training there, also at my home gym, at Atos HQ. They implemented a couple of MMA classes. So I've been mixing up in there, but yeah, just been dabbling and around checking all my options.”

Kade Ruotolo does not have a date or opponent lined up for his first foray into MMA, but if everything goes according to plan, Ruotolo will strap on the four-ounce gloves before 2023 comes to a close.

Until then, if you missed any of the action, or want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 11 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

