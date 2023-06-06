Kade Ruotolo shares near-death surfing experience: “The closest I’ve ever been to dying”

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo shared a terrifying tale of how he almost lost his life after being caught in a series of massive waves while surfing.

When Ruotolo isn’t busy honing his skills on the mat and dominating the world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, the 20-year-old grappling prodigy loves to surf and swim, but the hobby nearly forced him to make the ultimate sacrifice. While surfing in Costa Rica, Ruotolo was hit by a massive overhead wave that disconnected him from his board.

Ruotolo did everything in his power to reach the surface and gasp for air, but when he finally made it there, he realized several more humongous waves were incoming. The phenom tried to swim to shore, but the ocean only pulled him deeper.

“The water is a crazy place. The closest I’ve ever been to dying is out there,” Ruotolo told ONE Championship.

This Friday night, Ruotolo will step into the much more friendly confines of the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a ONE world title clash with veteran grappler Tommy Langaker. Ruotolo enters the bout undefeated inside the Circle, having earned three massive wins in the span of six months. He’ll look to add win number four as he faces his toughest challenger to date.

Tommy Langaker stormed into ONE Championship earning back-to-back wins against Renato Canuto and four-time Sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev. With 121 career wins, Langaker is one of the most experienced grapplers competing. With one more win, the Norwegian standout could etch his name into the history books and capture his first ONE world championship.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

