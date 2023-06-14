Kade Ruotolo thirsty for MMA switch: “Pretty soon I’m going to have a solid camp and that debut”

Kade Ruotolo envisions himself enjoying a proper training camp for his hopeful MMA debut on the global stage of ONE Championship. The 20-year-old superstar wants to expand his resume after yet another commanding performance to defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 11 last Friday, June 9.

He, however, had to earn his victory the hard way after Tommy Langaker's innovative and effective guard game threatened to put him at a standstill on numerous occasions.

Kade Ruotolo’s win inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand promoted his resume to a healthy 4-0 under the ONE spotlight, with three of those triumphs coming in world title matchups.

During a ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interview, the Atos representative discussed his next goal inside the circle.

Kade Ruotolo said:

“Pretty soon I'm going to have a solid camp and that debut.”

Watch the full interview here:

Kade Ruotolo debuted at the Singapore-based organization with a thumping win over Shinya Aoki at ONE 157 in May last year. A couple of months later, the submission grappling wizard created history by becoming the youngest-ever ADCC world champion.

In his sophomore outing, the American star grabbed the inaugural lightweight submission grappling gold versus Uali Kurzhev at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October. He has since defended the strap twice, against Matheus Gabriel and, most recently, Langaker.

North American fans can relive his victory at ONE Fight Night 11 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

