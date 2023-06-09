Kade Ruotolo unfazed by Tommy Langaker’s unique skill set: 'I'm a little bit better at everything'

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is unfazed by what challenger Tommy Langaker will bring when they face off this week. He believes he is the more well-rounded fighter who can get the job done.

The two world-class grapplers collide in the co-headlining showdown at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok.

At stake is the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title, which Kade Ruotolo will defend for the second time since becoming champion last October.

The Atos Jiu-Jitsu standout said Norwegian Langaker is a worthy opponent who has an interesting skill set but at the end of the day he is the more complete fighter and the one that is going to win.

The American champion shared to the South China Morning Post:

“He's got good back attacks and good leg locks. Pretty good, decent wrestling. But I think I'm a little bit better at everything.”

Check out the interview below:

Kade Ruotolo successfully defended his world title for the first time last December, defeating Brazilian Matheus Gabriel by unanimous decision.

The win was also his third straight victory after debuting in ONE Championship in May 2022.

Out to end his reign as champion is Tommy Langaker, who is also undefeated since joining the promotion last year.

The Wulfing Academy affiliate has won back-to-back matches, most recently back in February over Russian Uali Kurzhev by submission through a heel hook.

He is going for a third win to remember by seizing the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available on U.S. prime time and is free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes