Kade Ruotolo unsatisfied with output at ONE Fight Night 11: “I could have left so much more out there”

At ONE Fight Night 11, Kade Ruotolo showed how much of a perfectionist he is when it comes to Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

All of the best competitors in the world are meticulous about the smallest details that help separate them from the rest of the pack, and the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion is no different.

On June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Ruotolo finally faced off with Norway’s Tommy Langaker, bringing an end to their long-awaited collision course in ONE Championship.

While he was unable to secure a submission victory, which is always a top priority for him, the young star put on an impressive display where he needed to dig deep and prove that he has far more to his game than just technique.

Despite his display of skill, mindset, tenacity, and athleticism, the defending champion was left with a few regrets about his performance. While he gave his opponent credit, Ruotolo knows that on a different night, he could produce a much better display.

In his post-fight interview, Kade Ruotolo reflected on the contest and how he rated his own performance after the match:

“I didn't have all my options, all my reactions, they weren't coming. I felt like, honestly, I was fighting a bit like 50% of my potential out there. I could have left so much more out there.”

Tommy Langaker also gave a great account of himself, proving to be the toughest test that Kade Ruotolo has faced inside the circle to date like many had predicted he would be.

