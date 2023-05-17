Kade Ruotolo vows to submit Tommy Langaker after brief ADCC afterparty dust-up

Kade Ruotolo is ready to settle things with Tommy Langaker after the two ran into each other during an ADCC afterparty.

Ruotolo will return to the circle on June 9 to defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship against 121-win veteran Tommy Langaker. Weeks out from their highly anticipated submission showdown, Kade Ruotolo spoke with ONE Championship, detailing a run-in he had with Langaker during an ADCC afterparty:

“I was like, ‘I could slam you right now. You’re lucky I won’t.’ I told him, ‘I promise you, when I fight you, I’m going to submit you.’ So now I’ve got to submit him.”

Hailing from Norway, Tommy Langaker is an accomplished submission specialist who made his ONE Championship debut at ONE 160, scoring a unanimous decision win against Renato Canuto. He followed that up with a brilliant submission victory over Uali Kurzhev at ONE Fight Night 7 in February. The back-to-back wins earned the Wulfgang Academy product a ONE world title opportunity.

Standing in his way of cashing in will be 20-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu prodigy, Kade Ruotolo. 2022 was a star-making year for Ruotolo who became the youngest BJJ practitioner to become an ADCC world champion. A month later, he became ONE Championship’s inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world titleholder.

Kade Ruotolo will look for his fourth-straight victory inside the circle after earning victories over Shinya Aoki, Uali Kurzhev, and Matheus Gabriel.

ONE Fight Night 11 is scheduled to be headlined by a ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title clash as reigning champion Regian Eersel looks to continue his impressive run inside the circle as he faces Russian debutant, Dmitry Menshikov.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free on U.S. primetime on June 9.

