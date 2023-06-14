Kade Ruotolo wanted to drain Tommy Langaker’s gas tank to press for an unforced error

At ONE Fight Night 11, Kade Ruotolo competed in one of the most-high level grappling contests that has ever taken place inside the ONE ring and circle. Defending his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship for the second time, the divisional head honcho finally squared off with Tommy Langaker on June 9th.

As many fans and experts predicted, Langaker proved to be the Atos representative’s toughest test under the ONE spotlight. Furthermore, both men proved on the night that they are elite competitors. Both athletes regularly threatened with submission attacks, cleverly defended their opponent's attempts, and looked for creative ways to try and throw their opponent off.

When the contest came to its time limit, it was the defending world champion that got his arm raised via a unanimous decision. While Kade Ruotolo was disappointed in some aspects of his performance, he had to dig deep in order to secure the win against such a difficult and dangerous opponent.

Though he was left unsatisfied by not securing a submission finish, the BJJ prodigy’s relentless work rate and aggressive style gave him the edge in the contest.

During his post-fight interview, Kade Ruotolo reflected on his performance, revealing that the constant output was part of his game plan. He hoped that it would open up the opportunity for submission later on in the match:

“I was trying to really start getting him tired so he could make a mistake.”

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

North American viewers can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

