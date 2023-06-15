Kade Ruotolo wants to make sure he’s not ‘lacking’ in any field before MMA transition

American jiu-jitsu ace Kade Ruotolo does not only want to compete in mixed martial arts but wants to be good at it.

That is why the 20-year-old ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion is making sure he is not lacking the skills needed before completely plunging into the multi-faceted sport of MMA.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post following his most recent fight, Kade Ruotolo shared it was important for him to be smart in his planned transition to another sport to get the result he wants.

The Atos Jiu-Jitsu standout said:

“I'm super antsy. Like I always say I want it to be next month but my family, friends, and coaches they're all telling me to do the smart way and make sure there's no other field that is lacking.”

Watch the interview below:

Kade Ruotolo's journey as a multi-dimensional fighter

Ruotolo wants to venture into MMA while also doing grappling to continue his evolution as a fighter.

He has started with his preparation for MMA, working on, among other things, his striking, which he was happy to share he is making progress in.

The American phenom plans to take his training to another level at some point, working with an MMA gym to further sharpen his skills.

He is looking to begin fighting in MMA later this year.

Kade Ruotolo recently competed at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

He successfully defended the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Norwegian Tommy Langaker, chalking up a hard-earned unanimous decision victory.

A replay of ONE Fight Night 11 is available for free on Amazon Prime in North America.

Poll : 0 votes