Kade Ruotolo warns Izaak Michell not to make Tye emotional in their grappling war: “Anyone in the world is smoked”

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo recently gave his thoughts on his twin brother, Tye Ruotolo, and his upcoming bout at ONE Fight Night 21. This April 5th, Tye will defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against surging Australian BJJ star Izaak Michell.

Tye Ruotolo, just like his brother Kade, are two of the most aggressive attacking grapplers today, with a style that's largely offense-based. It's hard to mount an attack against them as you'd be left constantly defending.

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 21, Kade Ruotolo gave some advice to his brother's upcoming opponent, Izaak Michell:

“Trying to punk Tye and be that physical guy to Tye is always the worst game plan. The last thing you want to do is get him emotional. Trying to punk him will get him emotional. If you get him emotional, good luck. Anyone in the world is smoked after that.”

Coming from a guy who has been training with and sparring Tye Ruotolo since he was three years old, we say take this advice seriously. Trying to hammer down a hammer like Tye Ruotolo might turn you into a nail.

Kade Ruotolo will face Francisco Lo in catchweight bout at ONE Fight Night 21

Kade Ruotolo will get to fight alongside his brother Tye on the same night for the first time in years at ONE Fight Night 21. With Tye Ruotolo defending his belt in the co-main event, Kade will venture out of his weight class to face Brazilian standout Francisco Lo in a 180-pound catchweight submission grappling match.

Lo is a strong up-and-coming star in the BJJ circuit and is a former International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan champion.

Ahead of their bout, Francisco provided some insight on Kade Ruotolo:

"I think we have very similar styles because I also aggressively look for submissions. He is also aggressive, doesn't like to tie up the fight, and is always looking for the submission."

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

