Kairat Akhmetov emotional ahead of return to the United States

Kairat Akhmetov is thrilled to be fighting in North America.

On May 5, Akhmetov will fight Reece McLaren in a rematch at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil. At one point, the former flyweight world champion was training in North America at various gyms, which included an extended time at Jackson Wink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

‘The Kazakh’ recently did an interview with ONE for his upcoming fight and had this to say about returning to North America:

“My emotions [about returning] are off the charts! It’s been a while since [I was there]. It’s always good to come back to a place where you had a good time. I can’t wait to fly to America.”

Kairat Akhmetov last fought in June 2022, extending his win streak to five after defeating Tatsumitsu Wada by unanimous decision. Akhmetov hasn't lost since fighting Geje Eustaquio in January 2018, when Eustaquio became the ONE flyweight world champion. With a win at ONE Fight Night 10, ‘The Kazakh’ could earn another title shot.

Before focusing on what’s next, Akhmetov must go through Reece McLaren, a student of the legendary John Wayne Parr. After losing to Yuya Wakamatsu in April 2021, McLaren secured back-to-back wins inside the distance last year. ‘Lighting’ looks to keep building momentum by taking out the former flyweight world champion.

Kairat Akhmetov vs. Reece McLaren goes down inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. The flyweight contenders fought back in March 2019, with 'The Kazakh' emerging victorious by unanimous decision. ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

