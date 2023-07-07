"Karen’s in full effect" - Sean Strickland's theory on 'rich white women' receives surprising support online

Sean Strickland is just as active outside the cage as he is inside it. The UFC middleweight has a reputation as one of the most outspoken athletes in the world of combat sports. Whether he's taking aim at reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya or expressing his views on gun legislation, he's always vocal.

He recently took to Twitter to express his views on yet another topic. Strickland, as a UFC fighter, is used to traveling frequently as he has different cities, and at times, different countries. This led to a frustrating incident with two women.

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA Have you guys ever had to fly southwest and try to save a seat? I've almost had to fight 2 white women...



The older, whiter and richer the white woman the bigger the cunt. Have you guys ever had to fly southwest and try to save a seat? I've almost had to fight 2 white women...The older, whiter and richer the white woman the bigger the cunt.

Sean Strickland's tweet posed a question to his fans. He asked them if they've ever used Southwest Airlines and tried to save a seat. Strickland claimed to have had to nearly fight two women due to it.

He then made the damning claim that the older, whiter and wealthier a woman is, the worse their sense of entitlement is. This led to a large outpouring of support from his fans on Twitter. One fan had a humorous reaction, writing "Saving seats on southwest is a task only few can complete. You are special Sean."

Another fan said that such incidents are to be expected with Southwest Airlines, "It's southwest, you can almost expect some shit to go down every flight..." This was parroted by another fan, who commented "That has always been my experience."

One fan, in particular, punctuated the thread by calling the women in question 'Karens' by writing, "Karen’s in full effect."

A collage of the fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Who did Sean Strickland last fight?

Sean Strickland has been aiming to challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title for some time now. While a knockout loss to Alex Pereira briefly derailed his plans, 'Tarzan' rebounded with two wins. His most recent win happened on July 1 and was against Abus Magomedov.

The pair crossed paths at UFC Vegas 76. Magomedov's cardio failed to hold up into the early stages of the second round, leading to Strickland winning via TKO minutes later. With the victory, he is now on a two-fight win streak and hopes to secure a title shot next time around.

Poll : 0 votes