"Karma for robbing Kai Kara-France" - Fans show no mercy to Amir Albazi for pulling out of Brandon Moreno fight

Fans have reacted to Amir Albazi pulling out of his scheduled fight against Brandon Moreno.

Albazi was set to take on former UFC flyweight champion Moreno inside the octagon on February 24 in Mexico. However, the highly anticipated main event has now been scrapped after the Iraqi fighter was forced to withdraw from the fight.

Albazi took to his official X account to release a statement about his withdrawal. 'The Prince' explained that he is suffering from a serious neck injury, which has rendered him unable to compete. He wrote:

"Im out of the fight against moreno 24th of february. I have been dealing with a serious neck injury the past weeks. After some scans the UFC doctors decided to pull me out of the fight immediately. I want to apologize to the fans and the @ufc. I will be back inshallah"

Reacting to Albazi pulling out of the fight, fans have taken shots at his controversial victory over Kai Kara-France back in June last year. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Congrats! you sold your chance! Now wait in the line"

"Karma for robbing Kai Kara-France. Now give him his rematch"

"Hopefully you won't be back"

Fan reactions to Amir Albazi's post on X

Who will Brandon Moreno fight after Amir Albazi's withdrawal?

With Amir Albazi out of his fight against Brandon Moreno, the UFC was quick to find a replacement. Soon after the news of Albazi withdrawing from the bout was announced, it was revealed that Moreno would now be facing Brandon Royval in a rematch.

Royval recently challenged for the UFC flyweight championship at UFC 296 in December and lost to Alexandre Pantoja via unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Moreno himself has been out of action since he lost his flyweight title to Pantoja in July last year.

Speaking about fighting 'Raw Dog', during an interview with Carlos Contreras Legaspi, Moreno revealed how he just wants to fight for the title next, saying:

"It's a different opponent. I don't know what happened with Amir Albazi, but he's out of the fight. So now I'm going to fight against Brandon Royval... I just want the opportunity to fight for the title again."

Catch Brandon Moreno's comments on Albazi and Royval below:

