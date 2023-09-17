“Keep up the great work champ” - Former boxing champ Paulie Malignaggi roots for Jonathan Di Bella

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is gearing up to defend his crown for the very first time on October 6.

Heading to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Di Bella will put his strawweight kickboxing world title on the line for the first time since scoring a decisive unanimous decision against ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian. The undefeated Canadian-Italian standout will meet one of the promotion’s most versatile fighters, Danial Williams, as part of a stacked ONE Fight Night 15 event.

“Di Bella vs. Williams. Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship 👑 Oct 6th LIVE on @primevideo 8 pm ET. Lumpinee Stadium 📍 Bangkok, Thailand.”

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Circle, Jonathan Di Bella received some words of encouragement from former two-division boxing world champion, Paulie Malignaggi.

“Your life's work shows in these natural emotional moments,” Malignaggi wrote in the comments section on Instagram. “When we sacrifice so much for our goals and then achieve them its a beautiful thing. Keep up the great work champ 🇮🇹 👏”

Malignaggi held world championships in two weight classes, including the IBF junior welterweight title from 2007 to 2008, and the WBA welterweight title from 2012 to 2013. Malignaggi officially hung up his gloves in 2017 after 16 years and 36 career wins.

Jonathan Di Bella has a ways to go before he matches the numbers of Paulie Malignaggi, but he’s off to a great start, earning 11 straight to kickstart his pro career. He’ll look to make it an even 12 when he returns to the Circle for a world title clash with Danial Williams.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.