Kevin Belingon says he must have faith in his abilities vs nemesis Bibiano Fernandes: "I have to come in 100 percent confident"

A battle between former ONE bantamweight MMA world champions Kevin Belingon and Bibiano Fernandes will be part of the upcoming ONE 171: Qatar card on Feb. 20, which will take place inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

This rivalry dates back to January 2016, and the two MMA superstars have previously fought four times in three years, with Fernandes leading their head-to-head score 3-1.

Despite this deficit, Belingon has identified the biggest thing that he needs to do in order to combat his nemesis' superior grappling skills. He shared this during his most recent interview with ONE Championship by saying:

"It's not secret that Bibiano's a fighter who's really good on the ground and has really decent striking as well. But I guess if there's a thing that I really need to work on for this fight is my confidence. I have to come in 100 percent confident in my skills and my ability to hang with him wherever the fight goes."

Kevin Belingon says that he needs to be 100% focused in his fifth fight with Bibiano Fernandes

The Filipino MMA powerhouse has doubled down on his confidence before his latest meeting against the Brazilian-Canadian submission specialist, saying that he needs to be optimal along with his focus.

Additionally, Belingon also shared the mixed feeling of pressure and excitement that he feels ahead of their fifth fight.

The Lions Nation MMA representative revealed this during his recent appearance on The MMA Superfan's YouTube channel:

"Personally, there is still pressure, but that's normal. As an athlete, it's only natural to feel some kind of pressure. But it's more of excitement. I just need to stay focused, and my confidence should be 100% for this fight."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar live via watch.onefc.com. The thrilling card goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

