Kevin Belingon taking a page from Stephen Loman’s win over Bibiano Fernandes for ONE 171: “One of the foundations of our plan”

Kevin Belingon has been working closely with Stephen Loman—the last man to beat Bibiano Fernandes inside the Circle.

This Thursday, February 20, Belingon will make his long-awaited return to martial arts' biggest global stage when he meets Fernandes for an unprecedented fifth time at ONE 171: Qatar inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Through four fights with Fernandes, Belingon has only one win which came all the way back at ONE: Heart of the Lion in November 2018.

However, 'The Silencer' will have a leg up on the competition courtesy of his Lions Nation MMA teammate Stephen Loman who just so happens to have a big win over 'The Flash' in 2022.

Belingon told the promotion during a recent interview:

"Stephen and I have been discussing our experiences fighting Bibiano, the things that we did right...That has been one of the foundations of our plan. Then Stephen and I will train together and try to emulate our game plan."

Kevin Belingon determined to prove that he has plenty of fight left in him

More important than getting a win over his greatest rival, Kevin Belingon will be seeking his first victory in more than six years.

'The Silencer' has suffered five-straight losses inside the Circle, including a trio of nasty knockouts against John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker, Kwon Won-il, and Kim Jae-woong in his last three outings. But despite the recent string of bad luck, Belingon believes he has plenty left in the tank and he's ready to prove it in Qatar.

He added:

"What I want to prove is that I'm not done...I'm still strong. I can still work hard. I can still fight. I want to show in this fight that I've improved for this fight."

Will Belingon climb back into the win column at ONE 171, or will Bibiano Fernandes close out his iconic combat sports career with another win over the Filipino fan favorite?

ONE 171: Qatar will take place at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Thursday, February 20. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

