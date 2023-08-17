Kevin Belingon thinks Stephen Loman title shot vs Fabricio Andrade is long overdue

Bantamweight standout Kevin Belingon was surprised to find that Fabricio Andrade’s next opponent inside the Circle will not be streaking Filipino star, Stephen Loman.

In February, Andrade scored the biggest win of his combat sports career, finishing John Lineker to capture the ONE bantamweight world championship. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of Andrade’s first big world title defense. Though no official announcement was made, all parties seemingly agreed that Stephen Loman was the first in line to challenge ‘Wonder Boy’ for the bantamweight crown.

Fast forward six months later, Fabricio Andrade is gearing up for a return to the Circle, but it will not come against Loman. Instead, ‘Wonder Boy’ will compete in a champion vs. champion showcase against reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Jonathan Haggerty.

The two men will square off at ONE Fight Night 15 to crown a ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan, Loman’s former Team Lakay teammate, Kevin Belingon, spoke about the decision to book Fabricio Andrade against Jonathan Haggerty, saying:

“Yes, I think it’s taking too long for that match to happen. When Andrade won the belt, I thought they were gonna compete in the next two months or so but right now we still have no word.”

Perhaps once his excursion into the world of kickboxing is complete, Fabricio Andrade will seek to defend his bantamweight MMA title. But with former champion John Lineker recently scoring a buzzer-beating knockout against No. 2 ranked contender Kim Jae Woong, it’s possible that Stephen Loman could once again find himself standing on the sidelines while another man steps inside the Circle with ‘Wonder Boy.’

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.