Khabib Nurmagomedov spotted with Portugal football icon Luis Figo

Taking to social media, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared an image of himself and football icon Luis Figo. The former UFC lightweight champion has showcased his interest in the ongoing European Championship and seems to engage in studio work for the tournament.

Here's the image shared by Luis Figo on social media that was later reshared by Khabib Nurmagomedov:

Khabib Nurmagomedov was also in the Saint-Petersburg stadium for Russia's opening match against Belgium. 'The Eagle' shared an image of himself from the stadium and thinks that either England or Belgium will win the European Championship 2020.

Despite Khabib Nurmagomedov making his presence known at the Saint-Petersburg Stadium, the Russian national team was unable to get past mighty Belgium.

The team led by Artem Dzyuba lost their opening game 3-0 to the #1 ranked team in the world. Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Thomas Meunier sealed the victory for the Belgian Red Devils.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts competition in 2020

At UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov competed in his final professional mixed martial arts bout. 'The Eagle' defeated Justin Gaethje to retain the UFC lightweight title and proceeded to immediately take off his gloves inside the octagon.

The Dagestani fighter retired from MMA with a record of 29-0. Throughout his unbeaten career, Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Conor McGregor, and Dustin Poirier in some of the most dominant performances ever seen inside the octagon.

After his retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been focusing a lot on the world of football. 'The Eagle' has been showing off his skills on social media and was also spotted with the legendary Clarence Seedorf not too long ago.

In another recent post, Khabib also emulated 'El Fenomeno' Ronaldo by scoring a goal in typical R9 fashion. Aside from his interest in football, 'The Eagle' continues to serve as a coach and cornerman for his fellow teammates, including UFC lightweight Islam Makhachev.

Edited by Avinash Tewari