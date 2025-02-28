"Khalil will put your lights out" - Fans erupt as Jamahal Hill makes "excuses" for loss against Jiri Prochazka 

Jamahal Hill last entered the octagon last month as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311. The No.4-ranked light heavyweight is set to make his return in April as he faces Khalil Rountree Jr. in the main event of UFC Fight Night 257.

Ad

He recently claimed that his inactivity affected his performance in his previous bout. Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Sweet Dreams' stated:

"I fought twice in the last two years. That last fight, I wasn't able to get comfortable. I wasn't comfortable, I didn't feel the routine, I didn't get into my normal flow and it didn't feel like it should and I think part of that was the fact of how long I've been inactive and how long it's been stretched in between. Before that fight, I'd only had three minutes of time which was warm up time in a fight before to get into that fight and things of that nature."

Ad

Trending

Hill continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"It was, for me, it's like I need to get back active. I need to get back active. When we take care of the things that I didn't take care of as far as your health and things like that, but I feel like this is plenty of time. It's right on track for when I would want to see myself back in there so, yeah, I'm going to go in there and I'm going to do my thing."

Ad

Check out Jamahal Hill's full comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans shared their reaction to Hill's comments. One claimed that the former light heavyweight champion needs to work on his boxing defense:

"its your boxing defense. if its not tweaked Khalil will put ur lights out"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another agreed with Hill's assessment of his loss:

"He’s valid here. but I know some of yall will take this as excuses. This is a solid take on a loss. He does need to be more active."

Others commented:

"It’s always an excuse with him, everytime, just excuse after excuse. 🙄"

"Sounds like he needs to start hard sparring almost every day to stay sharp."

Ad

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Jamahal Hill previously praised Jiri Prochazka for his performance

Jamahal Hill recently shared his thoughts on his loss to Jiri Prochazka, praising his opponent for his performance. The former champion claimed that he came up short, stating:

Ad

"Obviously, the fight didn't go the way that I wanted it to. Got to give a shoutout to Jiri. He made great adjustments, he looked really good, brought in some new elements to his game. I wasn't able to get the win... Absolutely no excuses. I felt like I was in a position to come out and get my hand raised. I banked it all on myself, went out there and ultimately I just came up short."

Ad

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments on his loss to Jiri Prochazka below:

Expand Tweet

Hill suffered his second consecutive loss since suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon that led him to vacate the light heavyweight title. He will look to get back in the win column and work his way back towards title contention when he faces Khalil Rountree Jr. in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.