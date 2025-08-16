  • home icon
Khamzat Chimaev's ice-cold message for Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC 319 clash sends fans reeling: "This is gonna be a generational fight"

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Aug 16, 2025 02:39 GMT
Khamzat Chimaev (pictured) will fight for the middleweight championship at UFC 319. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
UFC 319 is just hours away, and Khamzat Chimaev's final message to Dricus du Plessis ahead of their much-anticipated title fight has sent fans reeling with excitement.

In Chicago, Chimaev and 'Stillknocks' faced off for one final time at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Sure enough, things went awry as the Chechen-born UAE national pushed his opponent, forcing the security to separate the pair.

Furthermore, when Joe Rogan asked 'Borz' about what his maiden title shot with the UFC meant for him, he sent a spine-chilling message to his opponent, saying:

"[I'm] just going to go f**k this boy up you know. One day, he has only one day left. He is dead tomorrow."
Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below:

Chimaev's message riled up MMA fans, prompting many to take to social media to note their excitement for the fight.

@MikeH1099 wrote:

"This is gonna be a generational fight."

@myburner0192 chimed in:

"If Khamzat doesn’t win, tomorrow imma cry, but I think DDP is gonna neg him."

@ZamCorleto observed:

"It seems to me that DDP has not flinched in any confrontation. Khamzat needs to be a little more relaxed unless he actually wins this fight in the first round."
Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X
UFC 319 is scheduled for Saturday, Aug.16, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The event will kick off at 6:30 PM ET with the main card expected to commence at 10 PM ET. The fight card can be streamed on ESPN+ via pay-per-view.

Dricus du Plessis issues a dire warning to Khamzat Chimaev and the hostile Chicago crowd

Dricus du Plessis was greeted with boos as the Chicago crowd turned against him during the pre-fight press conference, leaving the often quick-witted champion momentarily silenced.

As the crowd once again started taunting him at the ceremonial weigh-ins and face-offs, the South African took the mic to deliver a stark warning to Khamzat Chimaev and make a bold promise to those in attendance. Du Plessis said:

"He [Chimaev] is an absolute beast of an opponent, but I can tell you this, I'm putting that man to sleep, whether it be on the ground, whether I'm knocking him out, I'm taking out your boy and all of you [said du Plessis, pointing to the crowd] will be cheering. I just know it, like every other time."
About the author
Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Know More

Edited by Ujwal Jain
