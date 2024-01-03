Khamzat Chimaev shares graphic health update, Sean Strickland breaks down in tears, Conor McGregor mocks Manny Pacquiao: MMA News Roundup

Find out everything you need to know about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

In today's issue, we will Khamzat Chimaev's latest health update as well as Sean Strickland's recent interview with Theo Von. Also, Conor McGregor mocks Manny Pacquiao's potential rematch against Floyd Mayweather.

#3 Khamzat Chimaev shares graphic images of recent health struggles

Khamzat Chimaev's majority decision win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 could prove to be his last bout for a significant period.

'Borz', who extended his undefeated record to 13-0 with his win over Usman, is currently suffering from a majority of health issues.

In his latest post on X, the 29-year-old revealed he had undergone surgery for a hand injury he sustained against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and has since been plagued with multiple skin infections. Chimaev tweeted:

"I was very sick, my hand was injured, so I couldn’t return right away, I want to tell all the fountains, I want to see myself in battle more than all of you, I love this job, I will do and prove that I am the best, as always we do, and I will be back soon to Insha'Allal training."

#2 UFC middleweight champ Sean Strickland breaks down after recalling painful childhood memories

Sean Strickland recently revealed opened up about his traumatic childhood, which included recollecting some painful memories about his abusive father.

'Tarzan' is amongs the most controversial fighters on the UFC roster due to his unfiltered and brash personality. While his comments can sometime be considered a step too far, he has quickly become one of the most popular fighters among fans due to his willingness tackle sensitive issues, including his own.

This was on show once again during his appearance on Theo Von's This Past Weekend podcast. During the interview, the UFC middleweight champ broke down in tears whilst recalling a particularly pain memory about his father's abuse. He said:

"He [Strickland's father] was on drugs, lots of drugs... I remember I used to sit there and just hug my mom's leg in the kitchen. We had this little nook, and she would go there, and I would just sit there all night long, by the feet of my mom, and my dad [would go] like, 'I'm going to f**king kill you'... I'll never forget, he would talk about burning her face with acid and, mind you, I'm in elementary school."

Watch the clip here:

#1 Conor McGregor mocks Manny Pacquiao rematch announcement

Conor McGregor was left less than impressed by Manny Pacquiao's latest announcent regarding a potential rematch against Floyd Mayweather.

Pacquiao vs. Mayweather 1 is widely considered one of the greatest bouts in boxing history and is the most successful boxing PPV ever.

During Rizin's annual tentpole event to round off 2023, 'PacMan' announced his plan is to once again face Mayweather in a bout that takes place in Japan. The news appeared to fall on deaf ears as fans in attendance appeared to be unbothered about the potential rematch.

Pacquiao's announcement also caught the attention of the former UFC double champ, who took to Instagram to express his disappointment in the news. He wrote:

"A lesson in how not to make an announcement."

