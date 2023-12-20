Ex-UFC light heavyweight champion reveals precise turning point when his relationship with Dana White took a nosedive

UFC CEO Dana White is known for being one of the brashest and most outspoken personalities in the sport of MMA. Thus, it comes as no surprise that he occasionally butts heads with his own fighters, which was the case with former light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson.

'Rampage', an MMA legend, recently spoke about the turning point in his relationship with Dana White on his JAXXON PODCAST. The conversation was of particular importance, as he had it with former bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling, who has had his own grievances with how the promotion and White have treated him.

Jackson said:

"That's what my mind thinks. I don't always show my cards, but that's what my mind thinks. I think if I was a promoter, yeah you gotta make money, you gotta do this, you gotta do that, but your fighters, the ones that are fighting hard, selling tickets, putting on exciting fights. Like the Ben Askrens, whatever the f*** his name is, kick his a** out. Kick his a** out of MMA. F*** him. You know, them type of motherf***ers, kick him out."

While 'Rampage' took issues with fighters like Ben Askren, who he does not believe contributed to MMA, he also took issue with how the promotion prioritizes itself over its own roster.

"But motherf***ers like you and all these other motherf***ers that go out there and fight and give exciting fights, like me? My job was just to entertain people. That's what I like. Win or lose, I ain't give a f***. I like entertaining. I didn't give a f*** about getting my a** kicked. That's one of my secrets. That's why I fought the way I would fight. So I told him, let the logos fight each other. Let's see how many fans sit down and watch that sh*t. Dana White got mad and that's when our relationship went south."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below (0:45):

'Rampage's' relationship with the UFC did indeed sour, as despite his legacy, he is yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Other fighters have clashed with the UFC over its conduct

While Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson is vocal about his treatment under the UFC banner, he isn't the only fighter who has expressed their grievances with how the promotion conducts business. MMA superstar Nate Diaz has been famously critical of the UFC over various issues.

He engaged the promotion in a cold war over his decision not to renew his contract prior to his exit. Before that, he was critical of the promotion's pay structure, believing he deserved to be paid more. He once even urinated outside of the UFC Performance Institute in a show of disdain.