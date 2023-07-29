Kim Jae Woong confident he can shake off the nerves against John Lineker

South Korean mixed martial arts star Kim Jae Woong is confident that he can shake any feelings of tension as he heads into battle with former division champion John Lineker.

‘The Fighting God’ has had a rough go of it as of late, dropping three of his last four bouts inside the Circle, including back-to-back finishes to featherweight world champion Tang Kai and Russian standout Shamil Gasanov.

Despite the recent skid, Kim Jae Woong holds notable victories over some of the promotion’s most prominent stars such as former two-division titleholder Martin Nguyen and ‘The Silencer’ Kevin Belingon. Speaking with ONE Championship, Woong says that he will lean heavily on those experiences when squaring off with ‘Hands of Stone’ on August 4:

“I still vividly remember feeling tense and nervous during my matches with Nguyen and Belingon,” Woong said. “Having gone through those emotions before, I think I can overcome them well this time around.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship @johnlineker's road back to the must go through hard-hitting South Korean Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video! Who you got?



| Aug 4 at 8PM ET

Watch Live on Prime

Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries

🎟️ Tickets … twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/SgdhrBxGsG Bantamweight Banger@johnlineker's road back to themust go through hard-hitting South Korean Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video! Who you got? #ONEFightNight13 | Aug 4 at 8PM ETWatch Live on PrimeLive TV broadcast in 170+ countries🎟️ Tickets

With a win over John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 13, Kim Jae Woong could potentially find himself on the cusp of a title opportunity.

As for Lineker himself, the former ONE bantamweight king is determined to get back into the win column after surrendering his 26 pounds of gold to newly minted champion Fabricio Andrade in February. One solid win for ‘Hands of Stone’ could put him in pole position for a trilogy bout with ‘Wonder Boy’ in the future.

Will John Lineker get back to his winning ways inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium or will Kim Jae Woong shock the world and line himself up for a title opportunity?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.