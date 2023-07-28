Kim Jae Woong looks to eradicate weaknesses heading into crucial fight against John Lineker

South Korean slugger Kim Jae Woong is headed to face perhaps the hardest-hitting opponent of his career, former ONE bantamweight world champion John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker. Their bout will take place at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Kim Jae Woong shed some light on his preparations for his upcoming bout with the Brazilian KO artist:

“Rather than preparing specifically for the upcoming match, I am focusing on training and identifying the areas where I have experienced my shortcomings since the last match.”

In his last bout, Kim Jae Woong lost a unanimous decision to Japan's Shoko Sato at ONE Fight Night 6. We dare say that preparing for someone like Lineker might be near-impossible as there aren't a lot of bantamweights out there who can hit as hard as him.

'The Fighting God' took the smart route and decided to just sharpen his tools, correct his flaws, and worry about what he can do instead of what 'Hands of Stone' brings to the table.

As for Lineker, the former ONE bantamweight king is all hyped and excited to get back in the winning column. Like Kim, he is also coming off of a loss.

Back in February at ONE Fight Night 7, Lineker lost the chance to reclaim the vacant bantamweight throne and fell to his rival Fabricio Andrade in a hard-fought bout that saw him losing via TKO.

He is, however, still motivated to get his belt back and excitedly announced his intentions on Instagram:

"I'm going for victory, the focus is regaining the title, I'm counting on everyone's support!! 👊🏻 👊🏻🔥. . #OneFightNight13"

With both Kim Jae Woong and John Lineker coming off losses and eager to get back to their winning ways, this ONE bantamweight bout might just steal the show.

Both fighters don't avoid toe-to-toe wars on the feet and both have shown grit in the middle of firefights. This is going to be good.

ONE Fight Night 13 goes down on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.