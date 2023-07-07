Knockout artist Tagir Khalilov says he ‘hits harder’ now ahead of bout with Superlek

Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov touts that he now hits harder and more dangerous heading into his scheduled fight next week.

‘Samingpri’ will be featured in the headlining bout at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

30-year-old Khalilov takes on Thai champion kickboxer Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown, which will be available for free to North American Prime Video subscribers.

Heading into the marquee showdown, the heavy-handed Samingpri Muay Thai Gym standout said he cannot wait to showcase his improved punching power after working on it in training.

Tagir Khalilov told ONE Championship in an interview:

“I focused on strength training this time, so I can hit harder, with more power.”

Tagir Khalilov has been on a tear of late, winning back-to-back matches by way of finishes in the opening round.

He beat Thai Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi by way of technical knockout (uppercut) in their showdown last December in Manila. Then in March, he KO’d another Thai in Black Panther with a nasty body shot.

The twin wins have set him to a straight line for a possible rematch with reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, whom he lost to in his promotional debut in February 2021 by a narrow split decision.

‘Samingpri’ believes a win at ONE Fight Night 12 will earn him a rematch with ‘The Iron Man’ and a shot at the world title.

Looking to spoil his plans is Superlek, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and concurrent No. 1-ranked Muay Thai contender in the division.

‘The Kicking Machine’ will fight on a short turnaround, having fought and won just last June 23 at ONE Friday Fights 22.

He has assured that despite the short interval in between fights, he is in tiptop shape and ready to mix it up.

