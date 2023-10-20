"Knows Benavidez will be his toughest test" - Canelo Alvarez in training mode as he gets back in the gym after Jermell Charlo win, fans abuzz

Following his impressive and dominant showing against Jermell Charlo, Canelo Alvarez took to X (formerly Twitter) to show off some footage of him in the gym just a few weeks after his last appearance in the ring.

Journalist Michael Benson shared the post on X alongside the caption:

"Canelo Alvarez back in the gym after his win vs Jermell Charlo…"

Canelo's work ethic is second to none, as he's already back at work preparing for his next bout. While an opponent has not yet been announced, fans have been speculating who the Mexican superstar will face next.

Boxing enthusiasts took to social media to react to the post. One user, @FIGHT_GAMEE, put forth a name that they believed Canelo could face next:

"He knows Benavidez will be his toughest test in recent times."

User @amiri5gs appeared to concur with the notion of Canelo Alvarez facing David Benavidez next, saying:

"He needs all the training he can get for the Benavidez fight."

They weren't the only two in favor of seeing Canelo vs. Benavidez. User @AlmightyKev000 also added:

"Hahahaha its almost time for Canelo & Benavidez!! Look at how hard he’s training! He knows its gonna be tough!"

User @boxingl1on, meanwhile, had another name in mind, saying:

"@terencecrawford vs @Canelo is what the boxing fans want."

@UtdUnity also chimed in, saying:

"Who do you guys think he should fight next, Benavidez maybe?"

Is Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez the fight to make?

From the comment section, it's clear that Canelo vs. Benavidez is undoubtedly something fans are excited about. While Canelo is getting up there in age, Benavidez is a relatively young and fresh fighter who may look to take over Alvarez's mantle as the face of Mexican boxing.

For his part, David Benavidez recently took a shot at Canelo Alvarez. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Benavidez said:

"The WBC has to do the right thing and if Canelo doesn't want to fight me, they hsould do the right thing and stirp him and let me fight for the title. I've been a number one contender for the last two years, I've been doing my job and I've been doing my thing. That's what happens when you're number one contender, you fight for the belt. So, I think they should do the right thing and if he doesn't want to fight, they should strip him of the title. But at the end of the day, I want to make my own lane, I don't want to just wait for Canelo."

Check out the clip here:

