  Kongthoranee admits he was taken aback by chance to fight Nong-O: "I was surprised with the offer"

Kongthoranee admits he was taken aback by chance to fight Nong-O: "I was surprised with the offer"

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Feb 07, 2025 13:20 GMT
Kongthoranee Sor Sommai (left) and Nong-O (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Kongthoranee Sor Sommai (left) and Nong-O (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship

Number four-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai thought that fighting the legendary Nong-O Hama was out of his reach, but fate made it happen.

On Feb. 7, Kongthoranee will have the pleasure of welcoming the former long-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in front of their compatriots at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as they will co-headline the ONE Fight Night 28 card.

In his recent talk with the Bangkok Post, Kongthoranee revealed his reaction when the world's largest martial arts organization offered him to fight the veteran, as he shared:

"Yes, I was surprised, but I agreed to the fight. Normally, I would expect him to stay at bantamweight, but now that he's coming down to flyweight, I was surprised with the offer."
Watch Kongthoranee's full interview here:

Kongthoranee believes that Nong-O will bring his power down to flyweight that made him successful at bantamweight

Even with age and lighter weight class, the Sor Sommai-affiliated athlete still firmly believes that the 38-year-old would bring the same power that made him a feared champion in the bantamweight division before.

In a recent interview with the promotion, the 28-year-old Muay Thai sensation is expecting a tough fight with Nong-O and anticipates to receive powerful strikes from him, as he explained:

"I think Nong-O's decline is because he fought bigger fighters than him. That's probably why he moved down to this division. Even though he dropped down, I believe he can still punch and kick as hard as ever."

The thrilling ONE Fight Night 28 card airs from the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
