"KSI could never be on Netflix" - Fans lock horns as Jake Paul accounces Netflix feature on popular series 'Untold'

Jake Paul recently revealed his involvement in an upcoming Netflix series titled 'Untold,' set to premiere in August.

This anticipated show delves into real-life significant scandals, providing an exclusive behind-the-scenes perspective and featuring firsthand testimonies from the individuals involved. The revelation of the celebrity boxer's involvement in the series has evoked fervent discussions among fans and users, who await the premiere of this Netflix production.

Twitter user @pickens_4MVP remarked:

"They just be giving anyone Netflix documentaries…"

Another user @H00PIFY stated:

"I just hope it’s 2 hour documentary on the making of 'It’s Everyday Bro'."

@TommyDuDD seemed excited about the show:

"Let's fu*king gooooo."

@hybecom reacted:

"It sounds exciting."

@NonPronounedBio took a jab at Jake Paul's rival and fellow YouTuber KSI:

"KSI could never be on Netflix 😭 you’re literally the goat 🐐🙌"

Jake Paul slams Conor McGregor for his Nate Diaz fight prediction

Jake Paul prepares to face off against former UFC star Nate Diaz in the boxing ring. The showdown is set to take place at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas on August 5, 2023.

Recently, 'The Problem Child' made headlines by calling out Conor McGregor for a potential fight, asserting himself as the ultimate challenger for the Irish fighter.

For context, During an interview with Ariel Helwani, the former UFC two-division champion was asked to share his thoughts on Nate Diaz's upcoming boxing debut against Paul. Drawing from their previous two encounters in the octagon, McGregor threw his support behind Diaz, mocking Paul by referring to him as a "donkey."

Check out McGregor's comments below:

Unfazed by McGregor's remarks, Jake Paul wasted no time in firing back. During a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, the 26-year-old boxer held nothing back, expressing his unfiltered thoughts on the matter:

"I think Conor McGregor is funny as f**k… Guess what, Conor? I’ll beat the f**king f**k out of you, and you can’t box as good as me, and I’m gonna do to Nate what you couldn’t, which is knock him the f**k out… And when I knock Nate Diaz the f**k out, and you realize I’m the biggest fight for you, call me, and I’ll answer."

He added:

"I'm not controlled by Dana White, I don't have a dad... If Dana lets you make the fight happen, then we can run it."

Check out Paul's comments below:

