Iconic talk show host Jerry Springer has passed away at the age of 79. Known to be a beacon of positivity and inspiration, Jerry Springer was the host of the self-titled The Jerry Springer Show.

It was immensely popular, and ran for almost three decades. In the 90s, Springer was at the peak of his popularity. It was confirmed that Springer died of an illness, although no further details have been made public at this time.

Reacting to his death, YouTuber-Boxer KSI took to Twitter to express his sadness. He tweeted:

"Rip Jerry Springer. You made my off days at school so much more entertaining."

ksi @KSI Rip Jerry Springer. You made my off days at school so much more entertaining

KSI has built an enormous presence over the years and has a huge following on multiple social media platforms. Thousands of fans reacted to KSI's tweet, prompting KSI himself to issue another reply.

When fans expressed sorrow, KSI simply replied with a sad smiley to further express how taken he was by Springer's death.

KSI to be the backup fighter for Jake Paul-Nate Diaz, will box Joe Fournier next

KSI recently announced on Twitter that he would face English businessman and professional boxer Joe Fournier in his next bout. The YouTuber is, in large part, responsible for kicking off the culture of YouTuber boxing matches.

KSI vs Logan Paul was the first of these high-profile exhibitions, and it appears KSI is happy to step into the ring again. Apart from announcing his bout with Fournier, he also took to Twitter and offered to be the replacement fighter for the Nate Diaz-Jake Paul bout.

He said:

"Well, if that mean Jake won’t have an opponent in August…Then I’ll gladly come as the replacement after I KO Joe Fournier in May"

ksi @KSI Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo The New Orelans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Nate Diaz on a charge of second-degree battery, per @MMAFightingSM Well, if that mean Jake won't have an opponent in August…Then I'll gladly come as the replacement after I KO Joe Fournier in May

Jake Paul also accepted KSI's offer, stating on Twitter:

"Great. I accept you as the backup opponent. Fight is at 185. There are no rehydration clauses. Stay in shape and we will give you a call if needed. Thanks buddy for being so humble and committed."

Jake Paul @jakepaul ksi @KSI Well, if that mean Jake won't have an opponent in August…Then I'll gladly come as the replacement after I KO Joe Fournier in May Great. I accept you as the backup opponent. Fight is at 185. There are no rehydration clauses. Stay in shape and we will give you a call if needed. Thanks buddy for being so humble and committed.

All of this came about after Nate Diaz got into a street-brawl in New Orleans and choked a man unconscious. Following these events, an arrest warrant was issued against Diaz, which may complicate the bout and influence when and where it eventually takes place.

