In an interview with UFC fighter Charles Jourdain, Laura Sanko showed an interest in learning the French language.

In the video, Sanko asks Jourdain to teach her how to say 'I want to fight Edson Barboza' in French. Jourdain complies, giving fans a unique interaction between Sanko and Jourdain, who is fast becoming a fan-favorite.

Fans, however, took to social media to call-out Sanko. In the past, Sanko has made some bold remarks, and fans have called her out for them.

Referencing an older interview that Sanko did, where she said Shavkat Rakhmonov sends 'chills' down her spine, a fan, joceja23 said:

"Charles Jourdain sends chills down laura's body"

Safwan Khan said:

"Laura’s husband, James Krause, and Shavkat punching the air rn"

Tom Fauci hopped on the bandwagon, further fueling the attack. He said:

"Laura Sanko disrespecting her husband like usual"

User Alok kumar said:

"french language gave Laura Sanko some chills"

Mahmoud Gandour said:

"Laura has a new crush every ppv"

User @KayIlla said:

"Laura wants to learn how to French kiss"

While some saw her comments as salacious, other users rushed to defend Sanko. For example, one user, @Issak Comparan said:

"Laura gives off the vibe that she’s flirting but I think she’s just really sweet and comfortable being around the guys"

Jazzy G added:

"You guys should start a discord for being those losers who think a woman breathing is flirting"

Charles Jourdain called out Edson Barboza, Laura Sanko appeared to help him push for the fight

In their interview, Sanko appears to be echoing Jourdain's callout of Edson Barboza, which may indicate that the two will be facing each other soon. Jourdain beat Kron Gracie via unanimous decision at UFC 288, and called out Barboza in his post-fight interview.

UFC @ufc



Sign us up! ‍♂️ Charles Jourdain calls for Edson Barboza after his #UFC288 winSign us up!‍♂️ Charles Jourdain calls for Edson Barboza after his #UFC288 win Sign us up! 🙋‍♂️ https://t.co/PDqu6e2Maw

Now, given his interview with Laura Sanko, we may very well see Charles Jourdain vs Edson Barboza sooner, rather than later.

