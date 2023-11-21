"Leave the cheap drugs alone" - Ryan Garcia says "he's better than" Gervonta Davis despite recent KO loss, fans refuse to agree

Gervonta Davis was able to pick up a seventh-round knockout victory against Ryan Garcia with a vicious body shot earlier this year. Despite the loss, the former WBC interim lightweight champion recently revealed that he believes he is better than the WBA lightweight champion while calling for a rematch.

"Ryan Garcia has insisted that he's targeting a rematch vs Gervonta Davis: “I wanna get my rematch at the right weight. He knows it wasn't who I really was, I'm way better than that, and I'm better than him. I don't care if he beat me, I'm better than him. Give me my rematch and I'll beat him. If I've gotta go through a Teofimo Lopez or a Devin Haney to get that, then I'm gonna do it.” [@FightHubTV]"

"Leave the cheap drugs alone RG."

@HimmyCarter_ believes Garcia showed fans who he was with his previous performance against Davis:

"we saw who you really were already buddy"

@RobertRayMusic claimed that 'Tank' outclassed his opponent:

"Not knocking on Ryan, but he doesn’t have enough experience to fight someone of Tank’s caliber. Rehydration clause or not, he was just simply outclassed. I think it’d be smart for him to fight Haney or Teo before a rematch with Tank. Because if he can’t beat Haney/Teo, then he definitely ain’t beating Tank."

@ShaunLFC9 accused Garcia of quitting in his loss:

"Hahaha at the right weight you had your chance and you quit bounced straight back up when the ref said 10 😂"

@ManMadeWRLD suggested that there will be no difference the second time around:

"Feel like the rematch result will be the same 👀"

@Joe_in_NJ claimed Garcia is attempting to be a weight bully:

"OTOH you can't try to be a weight bully and then also use it as an alibi."

@TheHardYardsPod pointed out contradictions in Garcia's previous comments and said:

"If the weight was the issue why did he fire his trainers, and why was he on cam eating tacos in camp, and saying he never rehydrates more than 10lb? He weighed the same vs Tank as he did against all his other opponents. Also why call out 135lbers if he can't fight at the weight?"

When do Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis fight next?

While Gervonta Davis will not make his return to the ring until 2024, Ryan Garcia will face Oscar Duarte on December 2nd at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Although he fought in the biggest pay-per-view event of 2023, the bout will not be on pay-per-view and will serve as a standard issue DAZN event, streaming live in nearly 200 countries worldwide to anyone with a DAZN subscription.