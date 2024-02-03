“Legend x Legend” - Fans loving Jonathan Haggerty’s unexpected meeting with women’s MMA pioneer Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Fans were ecstatic after seeing two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty meet former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

In 2023, Haggerty solidified himself as a legend by becoming a two-sport world champion under the ONE Championship banner. ‘The General’ started by shockingly knocking out Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title and then secured a second-round knockout against Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Over the past year, Haggerty’s fanbase and global recognition have skyrocketed, leading to more respect from fellow fighters. Earlier this week, the UK superstar was training before meeting women’s MMA legend Jedrzejczyk.

Jonathan Haggerty shared a photo on Instagram of him with the former UFC world champion and added the following caption:

“This morning’s session smashed with the best coach in the world @knowles.christianstrikingcoach 🤛🏼#undisputed #andstill #2sportworldchampion #MMA 👀👀 🤴🏼🤴🏼Was a pleasure to meet @joannajedrzejczyk 🙏🏼”

The Instagram comment section was filled with fans happy to see the two unforgettable fighters take a photo together:

“How cool is that”

“Wow! Legends!”

“My two idols together 🔥🙌”

“Joanna ❤️❤️❤️ two favourite fighters on the picture 🔥🔥🔥”

“A couple 🐐 @jhaggerty_ @joannajedrzejczyk”

“2 top athletes ❤️”

Instagram comments

What’s next for Jonathan Haggerty?

Following his win against Fabricio Andrade, Jonathan Haggerty will return to the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division and defend his world title for the first time. On February 16, Haggerty is scheduled to face Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19.

Haggerty has been unbeatable since moving up from flyweight, but he shouldn’t overlook Lobo. In April 2023, ‘Demolition Man’ knocked out Saemapetch Fairtex in round three to solidify himself as a world title challenger. The Brazilian now looks to make history by taking out ‘The General.’

ONE Fight Night 19 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.