"Legends" - Fans react to footage of Kamaru Usman sparring with MMA vet after naming UFC London winner as favored next opponent 

Kamaru Usman's sparring session with a UFC veteran has sparked reactions from MMA fans around the world. While some were excited about Usman's comeback, others mocked the former champion, citing the delay in his UFC return.

Ad

Usman, who hasn't competed since 2023, opened up about his return in a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo. The former champion expressed his desire to face Sean Brady in a potential matchup. Notably, Brady is coming off an impressive fourth-round submission win over Usman's former opponent Leon Edwards this past weekend at UFC London.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' said:

''I like Sean Brady. I like the way he approaches the game..I like that matchup... If I had to pick the order, I would say Brady, Shavkat (Rakhmonov), (Joaquin) Buckley. That’s what makes sense because the winner of Brady and I, we fight for the title.''

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (11:53 & 13:13):

Ad

As Usman eyes Brady, the combat sports news outlet Championship Rounds posted a video of the 37-year-old training with Michael Johnson.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions. One of them wrote:

''Legends''

Another commented:

''Goat gatekeeper vs gatekeeper''

Other fans wrote:

''Usman defence, uterlizing jabs pull back and wrestling's switch changez he's coming back I like what am seeing even the feints.''

''He’s never stepping in the octagon again, bro used to be the most active champion now he a podcaster man sheesh.''

Ad

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

In his last octagon outing at UFC 294, Kamaru Usman moved up to middleweight to face undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev on short notice. The Nigerian-American put on a show of his incredible takedown defense, however, he suffered defeat via majority decision.

Ad

Michael Venom Page is interested in taking on Kamaru Usman

Michael Venom Page shocked everyone with his impressive performance in a middleweight bout against Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia last month. The Brit handed Magomedov his first loss with a unanimous decision victory.

In a fan Q&A prior to UFC London, Page voiced his wish to move down to welterweight and face Kamaru Usman or Colby Covington, saying:

Ad

''There’s many names out there. I think me and Usman would be a good fight. I want to punch Colby in his face for some reason, I don’t know why. There’s guys [that are] out there, and I’m just waiting for them to respond to the call.''

Check out Michael Venom Page's comments below (2:09):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.