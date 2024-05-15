"Leon vs. Belal confirmed?" - MMA Twitter abuzz over Jon Anik's cryptic "Flight booked for Manchester" tweet for Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad has remained inactive for over a year as he last competed when he defeated Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision at UFC 288 last May. The No.2-ranked welterweight has angled for a title opportunity against Leon Edwards for much of the past year.

It now appears that he could finally receive his wish at UFC 304, which is reportedly set to take place in Manchester. UFC commentator Jon Anik broke the news, tweeting:

"Flight booked for Manchester, England. See you there, @bullyb170 ."

Jon Anik's tweet about Belal Muhammad competing at UFC 304 in Manchester:

The news drew plenty of reactions from fans, with @maxnichol_x questioning if a welterweight title bout has been confirmed:

"Leon v Belal confirmed?? 👀 #UFC304"

@McDainMMA claimed that Muhammad is deserving of a title opportunity:

"Belal finally getting his rightful shot at the title 🙌🙌"

@brax_moore_more joked that 'Remember the Name' will be a part of the weigh-in show while Edwards faces Michael 'Venom' Page:

"Inb4 Belal is on the weigh in show while Leon fights MVP."

@Jimbo_J_ claimed that Muhammad and Page will compete for the opportunity to face the champion:

"Wow! Belal vs MVP #1 Contender fight is a banger feature fight 🔥"

Fan reactions:

Belal Muhammad reveals hatred for Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad was not among the three fighters offered to Leon Edwards as a potential opponent for UFC 300. The No. 2-ranked welterweight recently lashed out at the champion during an interview with Mike Owens of Middle Easy, stating:

"I hate his guts... They're trying to avoid me. Him trying to act like - downplaying my accomplishments and telling me I don't deserve it, I never earned it, that stuff does nothing but piss me off and it's fueling me with hatred for this guy and I just can't wait to get in there and get my hands on him... Leon su*ks. He su*ks at fighting, he su*ks at talking, he su*ks at promotion and when I fight him, I'm going to show you guys how bad he is."

Belal Muhammad's full comments on Leon Edwards:

Muhammad cast doubt on UFC President Dana White's claims that Edwards turned down three opponents for UFC 300, claiming that the promotional frontman was trying to hype up a champion who is incapable of doing so on his own. The pair previously shared the octagon at UFC Fight Night 187, however, a second-round eye poke rendered 'Remember the Name' unable to continue.