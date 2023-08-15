“Let him be blessed” - Andrew Tate stuns fans by giving $10,000 to man who turned down $1 Million to erase his history from the internet

Andrew Tate has managed to impress his fans yet again by donating $10k to a loyal fan. Some might even find the donation unwarranted considering the reason behind it.

@Morpheusresist, one of the accounts that propagate Tate's agenda, recently posted a question asking who would agree to have 'Cobra' and his brother's history deleted forever in exchange for $1 million. As expected, one of Tate's loyal fans refused the virtual offer as he doesn't want the 'good forces' to disappear. A Twitter user named Michael Kove wrote:

"No way. I could use 1M but I don't want the good forces (which are scarce in this world) to disappear. Would not take the money"

Andrew Tate appears to have been substantially pleased with the fan's pledge of loyalty as he has promised him $10,000. 'Cobra' wrote:

"DM me @michael kove 10k coming your way."

The Tate siblings recently helped with the legal fees of a man who was defending his girlfriend and with the renovation cost of a boxing gym that was broken into. During his time in prison 'Cobra' vowed to donate $100 million towards 'protecting men' while more recently he pledged $25 million to charity, in general, this year.

Fans laud Andrew Tate's donation

Fans were highly impressed with Andrew Tate for allegedly sending $10k to a loyal fan. More fans started pledging their loyalty while detailing the contribution of the Tate siblings to their lives.

Some even claimed that they would forgo $10k offer in exchange for a mere conversation with 'Cobra'. @christine_tibi wrote:

"The knowledge, truth, and wisdom that the Tates have given the world is far more vital than money. I’m one of those people who’ve been completely changed by their message. I’ve improved my life in ways I couldn’t have ever imagined. For that, I’ll forever be grateful ❤️"

One fan hilariously pointed out that accepting $10k is more feasible as $1 million popping up from nowhere is certain to cause issues with the IRS. @NativeChampAyee wrote:

"1 mill out of no where and the feds are onto me I’ll be happy with 10k as well just so I can help my mom and my brother (including his 3 kids) with her bills and brothers kids back to school clothes but good for him fr!"

Image courtesy: @uncorruptedmen on Twitter