“Let me get that back” - Jarred Brooks wants first shot at Mikey Musumeci in MMA

Jarred Brooks isn’t letting go of Mikey Musumeci just yet.

The reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion fell short in his bid for Musumeci’s ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13. Though he’s taken the loss in stride, Brooks would gladly even the score in his realm.

After ONE Championship posted about a potential MMA jump for Musumeci, Brooks hopped on the comments section and quickly issued a challenge for ‘Darth Rigatoni’.

Brooks wrote:

“Let me get that back if he goes to MMA. He doesn’t want that, though!”

Musumeci has been a career grappler but has since taken a keen interest in Muay Thai.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt is already one of the most accomplished grapplers on the planet, and he feels taking on a new sport is just the right kind of challenge for someone of his pedigree.

Musumeci even went gym-hopping across Thailand and trained at Jitmuangnon Gym, PK Saenchai Gym, Fairtex Training Center, and Superbon Training Camp.

In his travels, the 27-year-old trained with ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Musumeci even hit the pads with renowned coach Trainer Gae at Superbon’s gym.

Brooks, meanwhile, is waiting for his first defense of the ONE strawweight MMA world title. There are no official announcements yet, but a rematch against former world titleholder Joshua Pacio could be next for the American star.

Pacio, the man Brooks defeated for the gold, is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 15 this past week at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.