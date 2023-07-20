"Let's go ladies!" - Conor McGregor voices support for Irish women's football team as they lose FIFA women's World Cup game

Conor McGregor is one of the most accomplished Irish athletes in the entire world. He is single-handedly responsible for the birth of Irish MMA and the surge of interest in mixed martial arts on Irish soil. There would be no Ian Machado Garry taking the welterweight division by storm were it not for 'The Notorious'.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that he is supporting the Irish women's national team in this year's FIFA women's World Cup. 'The Girls in Green' faced Australia today in their first match of the group stage. Unfortunately, a win eluded Ireland, which lost by one goal after conceding a penalty in the second half.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Come on Ireland!! Great half in the bank! We are open and LIVE at @blackforgeinn supporting our Women in their monumental World Cup quest! Let’s go ladies!

Conor McGregor voiced his support for them ahead of the second half. He took to Twitter to congratulate the Irish women's national team for their strong effort in the first half. While women's football fans will be happy about the attention it's getting from a global superstar, MMA fans continue to grow frustrated with McGregor.

He is yet to fully commit to his announced return against Michael Chandler. His issues with USADA remain unsolved, and the former UFC double champion has been spotted doing everything besides actively training for a bout with the three-time Bellator lightweight champion.

UFC president Dana White, however, is hopeful that all parties can come to a solution for Conor McGregor to make his return by the end of the year. But many remain unconvinced that he'll ever return to fighting, let alone fight Michael Chandler.

How well has Conor McGregor done in The Ultimate Fighter 31?

The unfortunate truth of the matter is that Conor McGregor has had an abysmal record as a coach on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter. The Irishman was even accused of being an absentee coach by his rival Michael Chandler, who holds the lion's share of the show's wins.

Anthony Francese @uppercutztv pic.twitter.com/RgUHhbwWDa Conor McGregor’s reaction after getting his first win on this season’s TUF.

McGregor seemed doomed to be the first TUF coach to end the season winless. However, after his team finally scored a victory, the Irishman was ecstatic, celebrating it with more emotion than almost any win he's had inside the octagon.