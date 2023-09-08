“Let’s go mama!” - Fans rooting for mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in bid for double gold supremacy

Reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is primed to become the promotion’s latest two-division titleholder.

After scoring an impressive unanimous decision victory over Janet Todd in March, Rodrigues will make her return to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 14 for a champion vs. champion showdown with ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

If Allycia Hellen Rodrigues can score a win over the teen phenom, she will leave Singapore Indoor Stadium with not one, but two world titles to take back home to her baby boy.

“Ain’t nothing stopping the ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion 😤 The Brazilian star steps up to challenge Smilla Sundell for the ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo!⁠”

Fans on Instagram offered their words of encouragement to Rodrigues as she marches toward one of the biggest fights of her combat sports career.

“Let’s go mama!! 🔥”

“Warrior is not enough to define Alicia”

“Never underestimate a woman! 👏👏👏”

With wins over the aforementioned Janet Todd and Thai fan favorite Stamp Fairtex, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has established herself as one of the promotion’s most proficient strikers, but she will undoubtedly have her hands full as she faces the lengthy Swedish sensation, Smilla Sundell. A fighter who, like herself, is yet to suffer a loss under the ONE Championship banner.

Will Smilla Sundell keep her world title and her ‘O’ intact in the Lion City, or will Rodrigues once again rise to the occasion and become a two-sport ONE world champion?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.