“Let’s see on matchday” - Superbon says he is ‘100 percent’ confident of victory against Tawanchai

Former ONE world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is 100 percent confident in his ability to leave Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with another 26 pounds of gold wrapped around his waist this month.

After dominating the world of kickboxing for years, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai Gym star will look to conquer the art of eight limbs when he meets current ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 46.

The highly anticipated superfight will headline a loaded return to the iconic venue in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22.

Going into the contest, Superbon, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing king, is feeling quite confident in his ability to stop Tawanchai’s momentum and believes that this could very well be the first chapter between the two Thai superstars.

“For me, heading into this match, I’m confident,’ he said during an appearance on Nickynachat. “How much? I would say 100 percent confident. In a ring, every athlete wants to win. So every athlete has to try their best. So let's see on matchday. For me, it doesn’t matter about the outcome. We might even meet in a rematch.”

Can Superbon stop Tawanchai’s impressive run?

Going into their world title tilt, Tawanchai is riding an impressive six-fight win streak, with wins over the likes of Saemapetch Fairtex, Petchmorakot Petchyindee, and Jamal Yusupov.

Aside from his work in Muay Thai, Tawanchai has earned back-to-back victories in kickboxing, proving himself to be a threat in any sport.

With a win over a legend like Superbon, Tawanchai could very well establish himself as one of the pound-for-pound greatest fighters on the plan. However, earning a win over the former kickboxing king will be much easier said than done.

Will Superbon rise to the occasion and become a two-sport ONE world champion, or will the reigning Muay Thai titleholder continue his meteoric rise up the P4P ladder?

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms on December 22.