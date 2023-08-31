“Let the work prove itself” - Superlek looking explosive in training camp for super fight against Rodtang

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is determined to distinguish himself as the greatest Muay Thai striker on the planet.

As such, the Thai superstar has refused to take any shortcuts in his training, proving to the world that hard work and staying disciplined will eventually pay dividends in his world title challenge against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

These two iconic strikers will headline ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. On Instagram, he shared a clip of his latest training session along with a cheeky caption that said:

“Let the work prove itself ✌️⚡️🥊 Don't care about anyone's words. Our duty will be to prove ourselves. #Soup Le Let's go ✌️⚡️SPL🥊 Collect and eat.”

Fight fans have reacted wildly to Superlek’s assertion, publicly commenting their thoughts on the explosive superfight between the two flyweights.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s reign in the flyweight Muay Thai division has never felt truly challenged until Superlek Kiatmoo9 came into the picture.

The 27-year-old standout has demolished nearly every opponent thrown at him this year, defeating the likes of Spain’s Daniel Puertas, Danial Williams, Nabil Anane, and Tagir Khalilov with memorable success.

After having exhausted his list of potential opponents just like Rodtang has in Muay Thai, there was no way of preventing the two from meeting inside the ring.

Their all-or-nothing fighting styles will be a major highlight this September, but at the end of the day, the fighter with the best technique and strategy will come out on top.

Don’t miss out from watching one of the biggest Muay Thai brawls in history on Friday, September 22. ONE Friday Fights 34 will take place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand and will be available to stream live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel at 8:30 a.m. ET.